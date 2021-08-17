Melissa McCarthy says she did that roadside sign for injured Mariska Hargitay out of guilt

Melissa McCarthy isn't the best texter, which she says the Law & Order star called her out on after being injured.

Melissa McCarthy has revealed the origins behind last month's grand gesture of support after her friend Mariska Hargitay broke her ankle — and it all comes down to guilt.

While visiting NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her Hulu show Nine Perfect Strangers, McCarthy admitted that the Law & Order: SVU star is a really good texter. McCarthy, on the other hand, isn't so great at answering messages.

"She sent me a really funny text just like, 'Oh, don't worry, I'm just here in a lot of pain, recovering.' I guess you're too busy to respond to my texts," the Bridesmaids actress explained. "And so I was like, 'Okay. Game on.' So now, I have to make it seem like, 'This is why I didn't get back to you, because I was petitioning prayers.'"

That was what made McCarthy jump in a car and head to a Wienerschnitzel, where she stood outside with a sign that said "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Hargitay's recovery." She later posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "If you can't produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign."

Although McCarthy admitted to Fallon that she couldn't tell if passerbys "were thinking, like, 'get well Mariska' or if they were like 'get out of the way,'" she was happy to go all out when it came to cheering up her friend. And Hargitay appreciated the effort, reposting the video on her own Instagram and writing, "Above and beyond. Honk if you're blown away by @melissamccarthy's heart and humor. Might be worth breaking my ankle for. #PrayingSheGotMeATakeOutSchnitzel. #WomenSupportingWomen."

In July, Hargitay broke her ankle when she tripped on a rainy pavement while leaving a Cinema Society screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons. She was treated at a local hospital, missing the remainder of the star-studded after-party which she was hosting.

