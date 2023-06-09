Plus, she imagines where Sookie is today ... and it involves marijuana.

For seven seasons (and a revival), Stars Hollow was just as much of a character in Gilmore Girls as Lorelai (Lauren Graham), Rory (Alexis Bledel), or Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy). But the Connecticut town wasn't nearly as chilly as it seemed on-screen.

Although the small town seemed to live in a perpetual state of fall/winter — Lorelai can smell snow! — the beloved WB series filmed in Burbank, Calif. In other words, it was never quite cool enough for the winter attire that the actors often wore.

"Sometimes we were like crammed into small things with coats on but it was actually like 112 degrees in Burbank," McCarthy remembers during an interview on EW's 3 Rounds video series, above.

Melissa McCarthy Gilmore Girls Melissa McCarthy on 'Gilmore Girls' | Credit: PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo

But it was the day that the cast all got together to shoot the poster for season 1 that things really took a turn. "When we did our first poster, someone passed out," McCarthy tells host Alexis Wilson. "Like just out cold because we were all in coats and trying to look blustery."

When asked where her character is today, McCarthy says Sookie and Jackson (Jackson Douglas) are likely growing weed. "She still cooks, but I think she does edibles ... I think they run a very nice little mom-and-pop business with their 13 kids and she makes delicious edibles."

You can watch the entire 3 Rounds with Melissa McCarthy here below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Image S8 E1 Recap Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life recap: Episode 1, Winter By Samantha Highfill

2016 Episode Gallery: Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life - Fall - Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham S8 E4 Recap Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life recap: Episode 4, Fall By Kelli Bamforth

Image S8 E2 Recap Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life recap: Episode 2, Spring By Jessica Goodman

Image S8 E3 Recap Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life recap: Episode 3, Summer By Jessica Derschowitz

Lauren Graham, Gilmore Girls ''Gilmore Girls'': True feelings come out By Karen Valby