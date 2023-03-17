The revival of the Nickelodeon series was first announced in 2018.

Melissa Joan Hart criticizes plot of stalled Clarissa Explains It All reboot: 'It wasn't my favorite way in'

Melissa Joan Hart is attempting to explain it all when it comes to Nickelodeon's stalled Clarissa Explains It All reboot.

The actress revealed that the alleged plot for the planned revival of the popular 1990s sitcom wasn't to her liking, telling Insider that the story would have picked up with the titular character embattled in complicated family issues.

"I believe it was that Clarissa is divorced and moving to California with her two kids and living on the beach in California with her aunt," Hart told the outlet. "So, I don't know. It wasn't my favorite way in."

Hart portrayed Clarissa, a quirky suburban girl with a pet alligator named Elvis, on the series from 1991 to 1994. News of a reboot first broke in 2018, though she spoke about the failed fate of the project in a '90s Con panel discussion in 2022.

"We tried that, actually," Hart said at the time, PEOPLE reported. "Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing. So it was actually in the works, and yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out. So I don't think [it will happen]."

The 46-year-old star also told Insider that even though a Clarissa reboot isn't in the works, she'd still rather revisit that character than the beloved sorceress she played on ABC's Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

"Of course whatever I say I'm going to piss off half the people," Hart said, noting that revisiting Clarissa would be "more fun."

"I do feel like Sabrina wrapped up really nicely with her riding off on the motorcycle with Harvey," she said. "I think that ending on Sabrina was so iconic that I don't want to go back and try to recreate that and have another good ending."

