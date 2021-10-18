Melissa Joan Hart conjures up $1 million prize for charity on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Hart was competing in the primetime episode on Sunday night, opposite Tituss Burgess and Lacey Chabert, and had the puzzle prowess needed to scoop the eye-popping prize.

"What did I win? What's the total? $1,039,000, so $1,040,000 for Youth Villages," Hart asked and answered as she addressed fans on Instagram on Sunday, adding, "It's so exciting."

Hart, who was playing for the Youth Villages charity, an organization aimed at helping young people with emotional, mental, and behavioral problems, told USA Today she went into the game hoping and praying for luck.

"I would like to say witchcraft was involved," Hart told the outlet. "But to be honest, I prayed a lot more than any kind of sorcery. I literally prayed every round, especially that winning round. I'd close my eyes and say, 'God, give me focus and calm and let me just read these letters.'"

During her Instagram video on Sunday, Hart used her phone's audio search function to find out how many people have won $1 million on Wheel of Fortune. The answer was three across the show's four-and-a-half decades on the air — but is now up to four with Hart's win.

Hart ended up being joined on her video by her Sabrina the Teenage Witch costar Caroline Rhea, who shared a hearty congratulations.

"You know what? You are a good little witch," Rhea said after learning about the charity Hart selected. "That is pure magic."

Hart's official win total for charity was $1,039,800.