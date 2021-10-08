Latinx talent want to see more of their culture in media, from unique family dynamics to superheroes to women in STEM and more.

Melissa Fumero, Gina Torres, and more stars share what they want to see in Latinx art

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, EW asked Melissa Fumero, Gina Torres, Carlos Miranda, Aimee Garcia, Xolo Maridueña, and other artists about what they want to see in Latinx art.

In the video above, several Latinx stars dive into what they'd like to see more of when it comes to storytelling. "I would like to see different genres," says She-Ra and the Princess of Power star Aimee Carrero. "As Latinos, we don't need to shove every type of archetype and cliche into Latin stories. I think there is room for traditional stories, but there is also room for exploration."

Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) also wants to see an increase in the types of stories being told. Specifically "more of slice-of-life" stories, similar to what One Day at a Time provided.

Celebrating Latinx Art Melissa Fumero on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' Xolo Maridueña on 'Cobra Kai,' and Gina Torres on 'Pearson' | Credit: Jordin Althaus/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Guy D’Alema/SONY; Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

From a writer's standpoint, One Day at a Time creator Gloria Calderón Kellett is hoping to expand on "the totality of who we are." Latinx people aren't just one thing, after all: "We're teachers. We're lawyers. We're social workers. We're cops. We're everything!"

There are so many stories surrounding the Latinx community that are just not being told. Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña notes that Latinx stories on screen are often trauma-focused, when the reality is that "while that is one level of stories that feel true and familiar to the Latino experience, we're so much more than that." Stargirl's Yvette Monreal adds, "Not everybody was raised one certain way. There's no cookie-cutter way of growing up."

Not only are Latinx people raised in different ways, they also look different across origin groups. Station 19 star Jaina Lee Ortiz says that "showcasing Afro-Latinos is so necessary, because a dark-skinned Latino will have a completely different story and experience than a light-skinned Latino." Hacks star Johnny Sibilly agrees on the need for more stories revolving around the intersections of being Latinx. Stories about the queer Latinx community, disabled Latinx folks, and the Afro-Latinx community are still rarely shown in television and film. People living at the intersections of these identities don't get to see their lived experiences on screen. Sibilly says their experiences should be shown "not as a point of struggle, but as a point of love and joy because they are intersections that are so beautiful."

As Fumero says, "The representation is just so bad that we need it all."

