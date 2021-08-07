"Thank you for an incredible 6 years," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Melissa Benoist marks end of filming on Supergirl final season: 'That's a wrap'

Supergirl's flight on The CW will shortly come to an end.

The superhero series has completed filming on its final season, which is set to resume airing on Aug. 24. Star Melissa Benoist marked the occasion with a poignant post on Instagram, thanking the show's cast, crew, and fans and sharing a photo with costars David Harewood (Martian Manhunter) and Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers/Sentinel).

"Thank you for an incredible 6 years — the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week," Benoist wrote. "That's a wrap on @supergirlcw."

"We're so proud of everything we've been able to accomplish in the last five, almost six years," the actress previously told EW. "We've gone through so much on this show, and I think creatively we were all able to step back and say that we're really proud of everything we've done and it felt like the right time."

She added that she felt "fantastic" about where her character ended up in the series finale: "They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series," she recalled. "I had one request, and it wasn't even something they were thinking about doing. And they pitched me the end, and it's really lovely. It's a great ending."

