Melanie Rauscher, contestant on Naked and Afraid, dies at 35

Melanie Rauscher, a contestant on Naked and Afraid, died under mysterious circumstances in Prescott, Ariz., on July 17. She was 35.

Corey Kasun, a representative for the Prescott Police Department, told TMZ Sunday that Rauscher was dog sitting at a residence in Prescott when the homeowners returned home to find her deceased in a guest room bed. Authorities reported no signs of foul play, but said several cans of compressed air were discovered around Rauscher's body.

Melanie Rauscher naked and afraid Discovery Channel Melanie Rauscher in 'Naked and Afraid' | Credit: Discovery Channel

The Prescott Police Department didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

An obituary for Rauscher said donations could be made to PTSD Foundation of America, "an organization for which Melanie had a deep devotion," in lieu of flowers. Her family also emboldened mourners to plant a tree in memory of Rauscher, described as an "avid outdoor enthusiast," "passionate athlete," "diehard Eagles fan," and "natural comedian."

Rauscher appeared on season 7 of Discovery Channel's Naked and Afraid, a survival skills reality series, in 2017. She also starred in the spin-off Naked and Afraid XL the following year. Rauscher's former castmate Jeremy McCaa paid tribute to her on Facebook earlier this week, remembering her as his "swamp wife" and "best friend."

"She came into my life in a way I can't explain," McCaa wrote alongside photos with Rauscher. "We had such a chemistry on the show and it blossomed into a friendship that goes beyond words could describe. Her laughter was one of a kind. Her friendship was amazing. Even tho we wasn't blood, we was family. I could always count on her. We had so many moments when we would just be there for each other."

"She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I'll always cherish our moments together," McCaa continued. "You're gone [too] soon and taken from us [too] early. You'll always be my Mel. I love you and I'll see you again one day. The world lost an amazing person. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. See you again my Queen."