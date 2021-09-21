Melanie Lynskey teases what to expect from plane crash drama Yellowjackets

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress have a group Marco Polo chat. No, this isn't the start of a bad joke, but rather one way in which the Yellowjackets costars bonded.

On the new Showtime drama, they play four members of a high school girls' soccer team who, 25 years earlier, were stranded together after a plane crash. "We figured if you're stuck for years with people in the wilderness, you'd know everything," Lynskey says, referencing their video-app chat chain. "We just decided that the best thing to do was to tell each other every single thing about our lives." It's not quite the same as relying on one another to survive, but it'll do.

As for their characters, the series will follow them in the immediate aftermath of the crash — played by other actresses — and then as adults. "They show a lot of what happened when the plane crashed," says Lynskey. "The plane crash happens in the pilot and then it's survival and how people are coping and what's going on. And it just kind of escalates as the season goes on."

Viewers will watch what happens when teammates are forced to rely on one another to survive. "In the wilderness, people had different roles than they did in their lives," says Lynskey, referencing her character, Shauna. "The core relationship that younger Shauna has as a teenager is with her best friend Jackie, so there's an interesting dynamic when they're out in the wilderness of: Is she going to remain loyal to this person? How strong is their friendship really?"

When it comes to what brings the women back together years later, Lynskey teases, "They're kind of forced to reconnect to help each other figure out something creepy that's going on."

Yellowjackets premieres Nov. 14 on Showtime.

