Mel Gibson joins John Wick prequel series The Continental

Mel Gibson is joining a universe of assassins. EW has confirmed that the actor has been cast in The Continental, a prequel story to the Keanu Reeves' John Wick films.

Originally ordered in 2018, the series takes places years before the events of the John Wick films and, as you might guess from the title, focuses on the iconic New York hotel that has become a centerpiece of the franchise. Gibson will play a new character named Cormac, marking one of his first regular television roles.

Showrunners Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward will write and executive produce the series for Starz, which will air the episodes as a special three-night event. John Wick director Chad Stahelski will also executive produce.

Mel Gibson Mel Gibson cast in John Wick prequel series, 'The Continental.' | Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Since the initial debut of the 2014 film featuring Reeves on a revenge spree after his dog is killed, the assassin-centric action film has grown in scope and popularity, spawning both sequels and massive box office hauls. Last year, Lionsgate announced that production would begin on the fourth and fifth installments of John Wick, the former of which is currently scheduled for a May 27, 2022 release.

"They have a writers' room working on it right now, trying to develop the first season," Stahelski told EW of The Continental back in 2019, adding "Keanu and I have sat with that creative element, and laid out what we feel makes John Wick special, and what would make the TV show unique."

Gibson, who was recently seen in the 2020 holiday film Fatman, will next be seen in the upcoming film Stu alongside Mark Wahlberg and Jacki Weaver.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.