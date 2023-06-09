Host Graham Norton announced that the Spice Girl would miss season 2, episode 3 "due to circumstances beyond our control."

Mel B unexpectedly absent from new Queen of the Universe episode's judging panel

Queen of the Universe is missing a member of its royal court.

The drag queen singing competition — produced by RuPaul and RuPaul's Drag Race production company World of Wonder — debuted the third episode of its second season on Friday, but without judge and Spice Girls superstar, Mel B.

"Now, unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, Mel B is unable to join us tonight," host Graham Norton said at the top of the episode, after introducing the other regular panelists, including Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, and Michelle Visage. "But the show goes on."

Mel B Mel B absent from 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 judging panel. | Credit: Paramount+

Norton didn't go into detail about why the singer sat the episode out, and her absence was not addressed by the end of the program.

EW has reached out to representatives for Queen of the Universe as well as for Mel B for comment.

Following Queen of the Universe's two-part season 2 premiere on June 2, the British performer received intense blowback from fans after she criticized United States pageant legend and Miss Continental winner Jazell Barbie Royale for covering an Adele song on the show's stage.

"Bad mistake, bad move, you should never have sung that song," she told Jazell. "Sorry, unless you're going to sing an Adele song better than Adele, don't do it, or do it in your own version and own it." The star's episode 3 absence, however, is unlikely a result of the controversy, as episodes are recorded far in advance.

Mel B joined season 2 of the show to fill a vacant judging spot left by season 1 star Leona Lewis, who helped front the panel alongside Trixie, Williams, and Visage in 2021.

Vying for this year's $250,000 prize are queens from nine countries around the world, including the aforementioned pageant staple, Jazell, and Drag Race Holland season 2 star Love Masisi.

Queen of the Universe season 2 continues Fridays on Paramount+.

