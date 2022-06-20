Mel B joins Queen of the Universe to spice up the panel of judges in season 2
Queen of the Universe is adding a little bit of spice in season 2.
On Monday, Paramount+ announced that former Spice Girls member Melanie "Mel B" Brown has joined the hit global singing competition for season 2 as a judge. She joins the roster of returning judges RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams, and Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel. Leona Lewis is the only season 1 judge not returning. Graham Norton is also set to return as host.
Queen of the Universe follows the world's most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination in a live singing competition. Brazilian competitor Grag Queen won season 1.
Brown is best known for her time as "Scary Spice" as the Spice Girls rose to international superstardom in the '90s. Since the pop group's split in 2000, she has since gone on to make a solo career as a TV personality, theater performer, actress, and author of the best-selling autobiography, Brutally Honest. She's hosted and judged many reality shows including America's Got Talent, The X Factor UK, Lip Sync UK, Dancing With The Stars Australia, and Celebrity Juice.
She was most recently seen on Netflix's reality competition series The Circle where she and fellow Spice Girls alum Emma Bunton played the game as catfish to help increase the prize money as they successfully fooled the rest of the players into thinking they weren't a celebrity in disguise.
Queen of the Universe season 2 does not yet have a premiere date set.
