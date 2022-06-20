The Spice Girl will be taking the spot formerly held by Leona Lewis.

Mel B joins Queen of the Universe to spice up the panel of judges in season 2

Queen of the Universe is adding a little bit of spice in season 2.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Mel B attends Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022 in partnership with bareMinerals at The Londoner Hotel on March 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stylist Magazine) Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Queen of the Universe follows the world's most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination in a live singing competition. Brazilian competitor Grag Queen won season 1.

Brown is best known for her time as "Scary Spice" as the Spice Girls rose to international superstardom in the '90s. Since the pop group's split in 2000, she has since gone on to make a solo career as a TV personality, theater performer, actress, and author of the best-selling autobiography, Brutally Honest. She's hosted and judged many reality shows including America's Got Talent, The X Factor UK, Lip Sync UK, Dancing With The Stars Australia, and Celebrity Juice.

She was most recently seen on Netflix's reality competition series The Circle where she and fellow Spice Girls alum Emma Bunton played the game as catfish to help increase the prize money as they successfully fooled the rest of the players into thinking they weren't a celebrity in disguise.

Queen of the Universe season 2 does not yet have a premiere date set.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: