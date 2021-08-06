Meghan McCain says goodbye to The View: 'It's been a really incredible, liberating experience'

The View Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Meghan McCain bid farewell to The View on Friday.

During her final episode of the ABC daytime talk show, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain said her goodbyes to her cohosts, the crew, and the audience.

"Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the last four years to work on this show," McCain said, after looking back at her most memorable moments on the show. "It really has been incredible. It will be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life."

She continued, "You women have been so incredible to work with. The crew, the producers, everyone worked so hard, and honestly the audience giving me four years to give my opinion and show my perspective. This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life. It's been honestly the best of times and the worst of times in all ways, on and off this show. It's been a really incredible, liberating experience and I will always cherish the time I spent with all of you.

McCain announced her decision to depart the show in July, citing multiple reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic and her recent pregnancy. She said that after abruptly leaving New York to move to the Washington, D.C., area with her husband, Ben Domenech, she realized D.C. was where she wanted to be for the foreseeable future.

McCain joined The View in 2017 after leaving Fox News, replacing daytime talk show host Jedediah Bila. As the show's lone conservative voice, she often sparred with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin over her unapologetic political opinions, especially during Donald Trump's presidency and the 2020 election.

Watch McCain's farewell above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: