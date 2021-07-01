After nearly four years, Meghan McCain is officially calling it quits on The View.

"I'm going to rip the band-aid off," McCain said at the top of Thursday's show. "I'm here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home, that this is going to be my last season here at The View."

McCain confirmed that she will finish out the season and that her last show will be at the end of July. "This was not an easy decision," she continued. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and close friends."

According to McCain, the decision to leave came about due to multiple reasons, including COVID and her recent pregnancy. She noted that after abruptly leaving New York to move to the DC area with her husband, she realized DC was ultimately where she wanted to situate herself for the foreseeable future.

McCain joined The View in 2017 after leaving Fox News, replacing daytime talk show host Jedediah Bila. As the show's lone Conservative voice, she often sparred with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin over her unapologetic political opinions, especially during the 2020 election and Trump's presidency. But in her goodbye speech, she called her experience on the show "one of the greatest, most exhilarating wonderful privileges of my entire life," and praised her co-hosts of the past four years.

"It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you. You are the most talented women on all of television hands-down and it has been so incredible to be able to do this with you," said McCain.

ABC's "The View" - Season 20 Meghan McCain on The View | Credit: Lou Rocco/Getty Images

"Before I came to the show, I didn't want to join the show," McCain said, adding that her late father, Senator John McCain, encouraged her to take the job and that it was one of the last things he told her to do before he died.

"He said I could never give up an opportunity to work on such an iconic show and to work with Whoopi Goldberg and he was right," she said. "And since we've been here the last four years together, we have won an Emmy, we've gone to No. 1, we've been parodied on Saturday Night Live, we were on the cover of my personal favorite, The New York Times Magazine, as the most important political show in America, we have all interviewed every presidential candidate. This is the show in America. It is not easy to leave, but I feel like this is the right decision for me at this moment."

McCain's four-year tenure on The View makes her the longest conservative co-host take the panel since Elisabeth Hasselbeck left the show in 2013. But she's made no secret over the years about how insecure she feels in the hot seat because of her own views, which she jokingly alluded to as she closed out her speech, reiterating how grateful she was to be a part of the show.

"I'll still be here another month, so if you guys want to fight a little bit more, you have a few more weeks," she smirked.

Watch McCain's announcement above.