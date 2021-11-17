Meghan Markle reveals the embarrassing way she'd leave auditions in surprise Ellen appearance

The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about playing off her car troubles on the Warner Bros. studio lot.

Returning to the Warner Bros. studio lot for a surprise appearance on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show brought back some happy — and embarrassing — memories for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

"I would park at Gate 3, and I would scoot on over, and what was so nice is that the security guards here would always say, 'Break a leg! We hope you get it!'" Meghan said, recalling the days when she wasn't yet a Suits star, or married to Prince Harry. "So to drive in today was very different."

Meghan would drive to her auditions in an ancient Ford Explorer Sport that caused her a ton of trouble. "At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door," she explained. "So after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot, and I would open the trunk and climb in, and then pull it shut behind me, and crawl over all my seats to get out, and that's how I would come to and fro."

Host Ellen DeGeneres asked if anyone caught the future royal crawling through her clunker, and Meghan replied, "No, I would play it off. I would go like, 'Oh I'm just looking for my résumé and my highlighters for my script. Oh, maybe it's back there,' and then crawl in and close it."

