Meghan Markle says there were 'concerns' within royal family about how dark her son's skin might be

The duchess and Prince Harry sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired on Sunday evening.

Meghan Markle says there was concern within the royal family about how dark her baby's skin tone might be.

During a 90-minute, sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired on Sunday night on CBS, Markle and Prince Harry opened up about their difficult decision to step back from royal life and detailed other problematic experiences within the royal fold.

While talking to Winfrey about the couple's son Archie, the Duchess of Sussex shared that Buckingham Palace "didn't want him to be a prince ... which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," before going on to state that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Expounding on that point, Markle said those conversations were relayed to her by her husband.

"Those were conversations that family had with him," she said.

The duchess declined, however, to reveal who specifically was part of those conversations, saying, "That would be very damaging to them."

When Prince Harry joined his wife for the second part of the interview with Winfrey, he too declined to reveal who had been behind those conversations regarding skin color.

"That conversation, I am never going to share," said the prince. "At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

After Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special aired on Sunday evening, Winfrey was interviewed about the bombshell interview on CBS This Morning on Monday.

During the segment, she reiterated that Harry didn't share the identity of the person behind the racist concerns with her, despite her attempts, both on camera and off, to get the answer out of him. Harry did, however, make it clear who wasn't involved.

"He wanted to make sure that I knew — and that if I had an opportunity to share it — that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations," said Winfrey.