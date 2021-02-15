Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to sit down for interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS

On Monday, one day after the couple announced they are expecting their second child , CBS shared the news that Winfrey will have a "intimate conversation" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a primetime special airing March 7.

The "wide-ranging interview" will cover everything from stepping into life as a member of the royal family, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work, and handling life under intense public pressure, the network said in an announcement. Later in the conversation, Markle and Winfrey will be joined by Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family. This will mark the first interview the couple has given since their decision to relocate to Southern California and step down as senior working royals.