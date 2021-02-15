Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to sit down for interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS
The interview will be the first the couple has given since they stepped down as working senior members of the royal family.
Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
On Monday, one day after the couple announced they are expecting their second child, CBS shared the news that Winfrey will have a "intimate conversation" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a primetime special airing March 7.
The "wide-ranging interview" will cover everything from stepping into life as a member of the royal family, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work, and handling life under intense public pressure, the network said in an announcement. Later in the conversation, Markle and Winfrey will be joined by Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family. This will mark the first interview the couple has given since their decision to relocate to Southern California and step down as senior working royals.
Winfrey, who attended the royal couple's wedding back in 2018, will also be working with Harry for a mental health docuseries for Apple TV+. The couple also has a podcast deal with Spotify and a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce feature films, scripted series, documentaries, and children's programming.
Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS.
