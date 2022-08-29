Megan Thee Stallion to appear on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper has reportedly been cast in the Disney+ superhero series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a show about powerful women, so it makes sense that the architect of "Hot Girl Summer" would be involved.

The Cut's new cover story about Megan Thee Stallion reports that the rapper has been cast in the ongoing Disney+ superhero series. She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of the original Hulk who carries forward with her career as a lawyer even after gaining the ability to transform into a raging green monster.

Megan Thee Stallion, She-Hulk Rapper Megan Thee Stallion will appear in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,' according to a new interview. | Credit: Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic; Marvel Studios

Though she doesn't comment on her role in the show directly, Megan does explain her approach to Hollywood in general after appearing on P-Valley and being cast in an upcoming A24 musical comedy. Queen Latifah and Ice Cube are apparently her role models when it comes to transitioning from music to screen acting.

"When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music," Megan told The Cut's Ashley C. Ford. "I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress — I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm also going to be a producer."

She also revealed her dream role: Playing a new incarnation of Gabrielle Union's Isis in any potential Bring It On reboot.

EW has reached out to Disney to ask for details on Megan's role.

Read the full story at The Cut, and keep an eye out when watching upcoming episodes of She-Hulk. More like Hot Hulk Summer, right?

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: