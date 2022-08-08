Here's what happened when Megan Thee Stallion showed up at the Pynk on P-Valley

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 2 episode 9 of P-Valley.

Tina Snow came through drippin' on P-Valley.

Megan Thee Stallion finally made her guest appearance in season 2 episode 9, titled "Snow." The Houston-born superstar played beloved rapper Tina Snow, who shows up at the Pynk — in a white fur and a diamond-studded outfit, no less — thanks to J. Alphonse Nicholson's Lil Murda. Tina had a blast at the Chucalissa staple and dropped some incredible bars before chaos ensued.

Lil Murda calls Tina as a surprise for Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), who is re-opening her strip club again after announcing their new tour on social media. The high-profile guest gets the full Pynk experience, including having a charged verbal sparring match with Uncle Clifford herself and getting Lil Murda to "drive the boat."

P-Valley Credit: Kyle Kaplan/Starz

The main event comes when the rap duo hits the stage to perform "Get It on the Floor."

"To have Tina Snow and Lil' Murda both on the Pynk's stage was truly a dream come true," show creator Katori Hall tells EW. Joining the pair is Roulette, Whisper, and Lil Murda's other partner-in-crime, Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton), who gives what she intends to be her final performance as she prepares to leave her abusive husband. Everyone is having an absolute blast until a fight breaks out between Lil Murda's crew and a rival gang.

P-Valley has wanted to include Megan from the beginning. After stars Nicco Annan and Brandee Evans appeared in one of her videos, they informed Hall that the superstar was a fan of the show, which was music to her ears. "As soon as season 2 was greenlit, I started writing a role for a famous female rapper who was working with DJ Neva Scared and wanted a feature on her new song of a new upcoming southern rapper," Hall says. "I was praying that Megan was gonna be able to step into that role," she shares. Hall calls Megan being on set "one of the most fun days" the cast and crew had.

"What's most beautiful is how humble and hard-working she is. She came in uber prepared for her scenes and the performance so, of course, this queen slayed. I was just in awe of her," Hall says about having Megan on set as Tina.

P-Valley DJ Neva Scared (Brandon Gilpin), Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), and Big Bone (Miracle Watts) at the Pynk | Credit: Kyle Kaplan/Starz

Tina's performance also doubles for a powerful homecoming for the characters of P-Valley. The last time Miss Mississippi and Lil Murda shared the stage was the infamous Murda Night in season 1, an event that Uncle Clifford references when telling Murda she doesn't want a repeat. Since then, both Mississippi and Murda rode the success of that evening — chaos aside — to their own tour earlier in season 2, which took them away from the Pynk. Now, they are both back, again preparing for the next stage of their lives: Murda on tour with Tina, and Mississippi taking her kids away from a dangerous situation.

Snow is understandably swiftly hitting the road after a wild night at the Pynk, but the rest of P-Valley's characters aren't done just yet. The episode ends with "to be continued," which tees up an explosive finale. Two big questions going into the finale: Did Autumn Night back the right mayoral candidate? And did Mississippi successfully escape from Derrick (Jordan Cox)?

P-Valley's season finale airs Sunday Aug. 14 on Starz.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: