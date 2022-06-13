Megan Thee Stallion to guest star on P-Valley season 2 as Tina Snow — see her diamonds-and-fur first look

Things are about to get savage at the Pynk!

Megan Thee Stallion is coming to P-Valley season 2, and EW has an exclusive first look below. The Grammy winner — and twerk aficionado — will be playing a character named Tina Snow, who will show up later in the season.

And yes, P-Valley viewers, that is Megan's voice you heard in Sunday's episode. DJ Neva Scared (Brandon Gilpin) turns down Lil Murda's (J. Alphonse Nicholson) offer to join the Dirty Dozen tour because he's working with an artist in Atlanta who we hear say "run that beat back for a real b----." The "bitch" was, indeed, Megan Thee Stallion.

P-Valley Megan Thee Stallion on season 2 of 'P-Valley.' | Credit: Kyle Kaplan/Starz

Fans of the rapper superstar know Tina Snow as the name of one of her personalities, a more raw version of herself. That is also the name of her second EP, which includes the tracks "Big Ole Freak" and "Freak Nasty."

In addition to making an appearance, Megan also wrote and recorded an original song for the new season to be featured in a later episode. Viewers may remember another Megan track, "Hot Girl," was featured in a memorable season 1 montage where Mercedes (Brandee Evans) and Autumn Night (Elrica Johnson) were in costume pulling off a scam for fast money.

P-Valley airs Sundays on Starz.

