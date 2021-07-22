She's also team Damon, by the way.

Megan Thee Stallion won't put up with Elena hate from Vampire Diaries fans

You will not disrespect Elena Gilbert in Megan Thee Stallion's presence.

The "Hot Girl Summer" and "Thot S---" rapper, who's apparently been watching The Vampire Diaries, tweeted about her viewing experience Wednesday, saying, "Once I figured out Elena wasn't coming back on vampire diaries I stopped watching." As fans of the series know, the character of Elena, played by Nina Dobrev, was the central figure in the Salvatore love triangle. Dobrev left the series at the end of season 6, when Elena was put into a sleeping spell. (Although she did come back in the series finale, if anyone wants to let Megan know.)

It didn't take long for Vampire Diaries fans to find Megan's tweet and share their own thoughts on Elena, not all of them good. (Just imagine what Katherine probably would've tweeted about Elena, and you get the general idea.) Megan then stepped in to defend the Petrova doppelgänger, writing, "If there was no Elena everyone would be bored and stagnant my b---- was making people change for the better her whole time on the show."

For more of Megan's opinions — she's Team Damon, by the way — see some of her tweets below:

