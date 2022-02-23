Meet Your Maker: Bel-Air creator Morgan Cooper on the culture that's inspired him

Madvillainy (2004) — Madvillain

That album literally changed my life. I think people say that a lot, but that album changed my life. It changed the way I view art. There's actually an MF Doom Easter egg in Bel-Air — R.I.P. MF Doom, damn. But yeah, Madvillainy, I'd never heard hip-hop like that before. I grew up on Dipset, Cam'ron, Roc-A-Fella, Freeway, Peedi Crakk, State Property, Beans. Like, that's what I was listening to and all of a sudden I hear this really obscure record with this guy with the mask on the cover; I'm like, What the hell is this? The first time I listened to it I didn't know what to do with it. I was just like, It's really interesting. And every time I listen to it, still to this day, I can play it and it feels like the first time I was listening to it. It changed the way I view art because it challenged convention. MF Doom and Mad Lib said we're going to make the album on our terms and we're going to lean into different sonic palettes that you haven't heard before. It has a narrative throughout that is unbelievable. I can't say enough about that album. One of my favorite albums of all time.