1. Shakespeare

While at boarding school in England as a child, Okoro Carroll was introduced to Shakespeare as part of her curriculum; he immediately sparked her interest.

"There was something about [the work], even at a young age, that moved me," she says, noting that Twelfth Night is her favorite play, and Malvolio her favorite character. Okoro Carroll remembers being 13 and telling her mother she wanted to be a writer after performing in a production of Twelfth Night.

"I want my art to make people feel like this years after it is written," she says. "I always say William Shakespeare is one of the biggest things that has shaped me because at the end of the day, you can always boil it down to these human emotions and human beings that still resonate with people."

She adds that "the permanence and durability of Shakespeare's genius" inspires her projects, which are based on themes found in the plays he wrote.