On the power of non-fiction

Smith often finds non-fiction more inspiring than fictional works. "Reading a book of theory, a book of ideas, it often triggers a lot. I get sparked creatively by that more than, for example, watching a season of television or reading a novel," says Smith. "I find ideas themselves to be dramatic. I think there's a drama to ideas."

In fact, she has an example from Dickinson that illustrates what she means. "In season 1, I read a bunch of academic theory about queerness and how in the 19th century, they didn't have the same vocabulary or the same categories for queerness that we have today, but how perhaps you could conceive of that as actually being [liberating]," she recalls. "Rather than being like, 'Oooh, those poor people in the past that didn't even know [or] couldn't come out or say I'm gay, they didn't have the words for it.' But actually to see it as they may have had access to experiences and sensualities that we are cutoff from because we have more boxes that we put people in. That's just a straight, very dry academic take. But I read about about [Henry David] Thoreau that got into, and it turned me on, it got me excited. I wanted to find ways of dramatizing that."