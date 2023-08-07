Meet the Love Island USA season 5 bombshells coming to Casa Amor
It's Casa Amor time!
The islanders of Love Island USA season five are about to meet the ultimate test in their search for love. A slew of new bombshells are set to make their entrance for the highly anticipated annual event that sees the islanders split up to see if the bonds they've established are strong enough to last. While viewers will be crossing their fingers for Bergie to find his match, Casa Amor will test couples like Marco and Hannah, and Leo and Kassy. Meet the red-hot bombshells heading to Fiji!
Dasja Johnson, 27
Hometown: Harrells, NC
Occupation: Data Processing Specialist
Fun Facts: Dasja and her seven siblings were raised by a young mother and she was the spunkiest of the bunch. Her successful career as a cheerleader began in middle school, which she continued throughout her education and to professional sports. Working as a data processing specialist, Dasja, who also cheered for the Carolina Panthers, hits the floor as one of the Charlotte Hornets' cheerleaders at night. Dasja is willing and able to use her investigative skills to dig up dirt on other people and has a hard time trusting men because of a lack of consistency in the men she's dated. Her celebrity crush is Chris Brown.
Matia Marcantuoni, 29
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Occupation: Clothing Brand Owner
Fun Facts: Matia used to build PCs when he was younger and got drafted to the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins at 18. After a shoulder injury cut his time in the NHL short, Matia pivoted to fashion and now has clothing collections in Canadian department stores. With parents who are still very happy after 35 years together, Matia's folks are his relationship goals. He has a phobia of strawberries.
Johnnie Garcia, 25
Hometown: Whittier, CA
Occupation: Administrative Manager
Fun Facts: While her family is Mexican, Filipino, Native American and German, Johnnie's family mostly celebrated their Mexican roots growing up. Fighting for attention in her chaotic childhood home was a big part of her upbringing being one of nine siblings. Johnnie has broken her nose twice, has been enrolled in 13 different schools, and can whistle like a bird.
Isiah "Zay" Harayda. 23
Hometown: Long Island, NY
Occupation: Executive Sales Rep
Fun Facts: The Long Island native has been a member of the US Air Force for the past 4 years and recently he trudged over 50 miles through the mountains with a 65-pound backpack in a foot of snow for 6 days at a military training school. He prefers going on hikes and camping for dates, so a woman who can build a fire might be his perfect match. Buying a new cologne every other week is a current obsession of Zay's.
Taylor Smith, 24
Hometown: Orange County, CA
Occupation: Hotel Manager
Fun Facts: Taylor loves to impress guys on first dates at the driving range because she played golf competitively for over 15 years. A career-driven man is a big turn on for Taylor who was raised to be independent. She has never been in a relationship, loves wearing wigs, and is attracted to guys with swag like Jack Harlow.
Eddie Brown, 26
Hometown: Lagos, Nigeria
Occupation: Bouncer & NFL Free Agent
Fun Facts: Eddie, who was mostly raised by his older sister, was inspired to pursue an athletic career by his older brother. The former Prairie View A&M University tight end once tried out for the WWE and is still hoping to get an NFL tryout. Letting women know he is an excellent cook became Eddie's go-to move after his DMs got busy after he began posting his cooking on Instagram. His celebrity crush is Paige Hurd and he is thinking of naming his first daughter Capri because he's obsessed with juice, specifically Capri Sun.
Allie Ryan, 28
Hometown: Madison, WI
Occupation: Nursing Student
Fun Facts: When Allie wasn't at the morgue as the daughter of the town mortician, she was tubing, snowmobiling and enjoyed everything Wisconsin had to offer. It was her mother's work as a hospice nurse that inspired her to become a nurse, which she is currently on track to become. Allie's relationship superpower is becoming best friends with her boyfriends' mothers and she's even stayed in touch with some after breaking up. The self-proclaimed "Jill of all trades" was also a dancer for 17 years.
Rob Rausch, 24
Hometown: Florence, AL
Occupation: Snake Wrangler
Fun Facts: Rob still lives in the Alabama town he grew up in on a farm with his siblings. Being a snake wrangler has resulted in Rob getting bitten by countless snakes and one of them was even venomous. He looks to his grandparents, who have been together for 60 years, as his relationship goals and is looking for someone who loves adventure that can also accept that he doesn't have a filter. In his spare time, Rob enjoyed playing golf and his celebrity crush is Ana de Armas.
Ashley Sims, 23
Hometown: Jefferson City, MO
Occupation: Beverage Cart Attendant & College Student
Fun Facts: Ashley is a world traveler whose love for exploration was sparked by her time studying abroad in Korea while in college. Since then she's traveled through Asia and Europe and has lived in Greece, South Korea, and Japan. One of her favorite pastimes was fishing with her grandfather. Ashley has a track record for turning bad boys into sweethearts, which she sees as her dating superpower.
Brandon Janse Van Vuuren, 22
Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa
Occupation: College Student & Behavioral Tech
Fun Facts: Brandon made a name for himself in high school as the one with the highest kiss count among his classmates. He lives by his six-step skincare routine religiously. Brandon has a pet African grey parrot, traveled to five continents before he was 18, and speaks two languages (English and Afrikaans).
Najah Fleary, 25
Hometown: Bladensburg, MD
Occupation: Nursing Student
Fun Facts: Najah loves animals! At a young age she raised a dog she rescued on her own and at one time had six pets. One of her relationship pitfalls is falling in love too quickly. Najah is known to start planning out her life with a new boyfriend after a few months of dating. Once, she went on dates with three different men in one day. There is one thing the nursing student is scared of - the zombie apocalypse.
Kyle Darden, 24
Hometown: Queens, NY
Occupation: Soccer Coach
Fun Facts: Self-proclaimed music nerd and soccer coach Kyle has been playing soccer and the violin since he was very young. A sense of humor is Kyle's superpower, so the women of Love Island USA should be prepared to laugh. He has a phobia of the grinch and clowns, has only eaten steak once in his life, and his celebrity crush is Zendaya.
Taylor Chemlka, 23
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Advertising Account Manager
Fun Facts: Growing up in the suburbs of San Diego Taylor spent a lot of time outdoors, which she still enjoys. Her favorite activity is backpacking and she prefers to read over spending time on her phone. Her grandparents' loving relationship is what Taylors uses as a model for what she's looking for. A young Brad Pitt and Austin Butler are her celebrity crushes.
Love Island USA season 5 is currently airing on Peacock.
