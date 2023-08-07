Meet the Love Island USA season 5 bombshells coming to Casa Amor

Dasja Johnson, 27

Hometown: Harrells, NC

Occupation: Data Processing Specialist

Fun Facts: Dasja and her seven siblings were raised by a young mother and she was the spunkiest of the bunch. Her successful career as a cheerleader began in middle school, which she continued throughout her education and to professional sports. Working as a data processing specialist, Dasja, who also cheered for the Carolina Panthers, hits the floor as one of the Charlotte Hornets' cheerleaders at night. Dasja is willing and able to use her investigative skills to dig up dirt on other people and has a hard time trusting men because of a lack of consistency in the men she's dated. Her celebrity crush is Chris Brown.