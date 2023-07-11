Meet the cast of Love Island USA season 5

From a self-described "stalker" to a "hopeless romantic," meet the 10 contestants hoping to find love on season 5 of Love Island USA.

It's time to meet the new bombshells who will be heading to the villa on Love Island USA.

The reality dating series is returning to Peacock for its fifth season on July 18 and bringing 10 new contestants hoping to find love along with it: Destiny, Marco, Anna, Leonardo, Kassy, Bergie, Jasmine, Keenan, Kay Kay, and Victor. The islanders will couple up before embarking on a series of challenges — including the arrival of new potential suitors — that will quickly put their budding relationships to the test this summer.

Hosted by Sarah Hyland and narrated by fan-favorite Love Island U.K. announcer Iain Stirling, Love Island USA will air in real time with new episodes washing ashore on Peacock every day during its first week. From there, the program will then shift to a six-day schedule, with no episodes airing on Wednesdays. Viewers can also influence what happens on the island by voting throughout the season.

This year's contestants appear more than ready to put their hearts on the line in a new "Meet the Islanders" teaser. That includes 22-year-old Anna, who describes herself as a "little bit of a stalker." She adds, "If a guy asks me out, I will find out his address, I will find out his parents' names."

Meanwhile, Bergie is searching for his own burgeoning love story. "Believe it or not, I have never had a girlfriend," he admits. "I will write you love letters. I am a total hopeless romantic."

The islanders will also be visited by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who will make a guest appearance during the series' second week. Watch the teaser and get to know the cast below.

Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray

Love Island USA Vickala 'Kay Kay' Gray | Credit: Peacock

Age: 25

Occupation: Travel nurse

Bio fun fact: "She recently was dating a man whom she thought was 'The One' — until she found out he had a wife and two kids."

Leonardo Dionicio

Leonardo Dionicio Leonardo Dionicio | Credit: Peacock

Age: 21

Occupation: Salesman

Bio fun fact: "Leonardo thinks men these days have trouble getting women because they rely on cheesy pickup lines. He instead relies on eye contact, his funny sayings, and the fact that he is fluent in Spanish to get dates."

Anna Kurdys

Anna Kurdys Anna Kurdys | Credit: Peacock

Age: 22

Occupation: Criminal justice student

Bio fun fact: "Anna's dad is a detective with the Boca Raton Police Department, and she aspires to follow in his footsteps. When it comes to dating, Anna isn't afraid to look up potential suitors just to make sure they aren't career criminals."

Marco Donatelli

Marco Donatelli Marco Donatelli | Credit: Peacock

Age: 22

Occupation: Chiropractic student

Bio fun fact: "He gets a manicure & pedicure once a month."

Destiny Davis

Destiny Davis Destiny Davis | Credit: Peacock

Age: 27

Occupation: Microbiologist

Bio fun fact: "She put sugar in her ex's gas tank because he ignored her calls."

Victor Gonzalez

Victor Gonzalez Victor Gonzalez | Credit: Peacock

Age: 28

Occupation: Student & wrestler

Bio fun fact: "He has been asked to work children's parties as Aquaman, and while the job is fun, he says it can get a bit awkward, especially when the moms will want to take more pictures with him than their kids do."

Kassy Castillo

Kassy Castillo Kassy Castillo | Credit: Peacock

Age: 22

Occupation: Real estate student

Bio fun fact: "She's someone who falls in love easily but always chooses the wrong guys. She even went as far as getting a tattoo on her bottom lip to get a guy's attention."

Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen

Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen | Credit: Peacock

Age: 23

Occupation: Dairy Queen manager

Bio fun fact: "Bergie is a hopeless romantic ready to give his heart to the woman of his dreams. He even keeps a journal with love letters to his future wife."

Jasmine Sklavanitis

Jasmine Sklavanitis Jasmine Sklavanitis | Credit: Peacock

Age: 24

Occupation: Trauma step-down ICU nurse

Bio fun fact: "She can pick up large items with her toes, including a hairbrush."

Keenan Anunay

Keenan Anunay Keenan Anunay | Credit: Peacock

Age: 23

Occupation: Student

Bio fun fact: "He once called out a girl for catfishing him."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more