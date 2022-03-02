EW exclusively debuts the first look at the newest member of Team Bad.

Meet Hydra, The Masked Singer's first three-headed monster costume

THE MASKED SINGER The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is dipping into Greek mythology with its latest costume reveal for season 7.

EW can exclusively debut the first look at Hydra, below, the show's first three-headed dragon. With its dark green and purple coloring, scaly skin, horns, and three different sets of colored eyes, this costume might just be the most ominous yet. And, given it has three legs and heads and is quite large, it's possible Hydra could go the way of season 5's Russian Dolls or last season's Beach Ball and contain more than one singer.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/Fox

As previously announced, this season's contestants will be competing in teams — Team Good, Team Cuddly, and Team Bad. Hydra will be playing for — you guessed it! — the latter team. The three-headed beast joins other "bad guys" Cyclops, Ram, Queen Cobra, and Jack in the Box.

Facing off against Team Bad are Firefly, McTerrier, Prince, Ringmaster and a still-to-be-revealed costume in Team Good, and Team Cuddly's Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, and Miss Teddy. There will be a total of 15 costumes, and unlike the last few seasons, there will be no Wildcards.

Exactly how team play will pan out and what it could mean for the finale remains to be seen. Stay tuned. The Masked Singer returns for its seventh season Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.