Emmy nominee (and newlywed) Issa Rae is finally realizing her dream of producing a show with a young Black well-to-do cast based in South Los Angeles, and it's giving off some classic Beverly Hills 90210 vibes.

HBO Max's Sweet Life: Los Angeles follows a group of longtime friends in their mid-20s as they come of age, navigate relatable quarter-life chaos, and propel each other towards personal and professional success.

Here, an exclusive rundown of the cast of the unscripted series, which will explore themes of loyalty, legacy, and love starting Thursday, Aug. 19.

Amanda Scott

Sweet Life PR professional Amanda Scott from 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' on HBO Max | Credit: Alexis Hunley/HBO Max

Inglewood native Scott, 26, is a PR professional currently working in financial services, but she's laying the foundation to start her own public relations company, which would give her more space to spread the word about Black culture, business, and entrepreneurship in South Los Angeles. A real estate investor and entrepreneur in her own right, Scott has a vision to "Buy Black the Block," setting a personal goal of buying back 100 properties in Black communities.

Briana Jones

Sweet Life Health care professional Briana Jones from 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' on HBO Max | Credit: Alexis Hunley/HBO Max

Jones, 26, is a Kalamazoo, Mich., native who's the newbie in the show's central friend group, having been in Los Angeles only since 2018. As a health care professional looking to broaden her horizons, she recently created an organic body butter line called Buttrd By Bri.

Cheryl Des Vignes

Sweet Life Fashion designer Cheryl Des Vignes from 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' on HBO Max | Credit: Alexis Hunley/HBO Max

Artist, fashion designer, and Watts, Los Angeles native Des Vignes, 26, has taken the knowledge she gained working for some of the fashion industry's most well-known labels to start her own eponymous clothing brand dedicated to body positivity and sustainable fashion. With the company Des Vignes on the rise, the woman behind it still makes time for her community by providing mentorship to young women of color.

Jerrold Smith II

Sweet Life Marketing specialist Jerrold Smith II from 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' on HBO Max | Credit: Alexis Hunley/HBO Max

While he is currently an entertainment marketing specialist at Westbrook, Inc., Los Angeles native Smith, 25, has worn other professional hats — he's a former Division-1 UCLA basketball athlete who has appeared in major campaigns for brands like Nike and Adidas as well as in publications like ESPN and Sports Illustrated. Looking to amplify stories about life after sports, Smith went on to create and host the Basketball Adjacent podcast on the BLEAV Podcast Network.

Jordan Bentley

Sweet Life Streetwear designer Jordan Bentley from 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' on HBO Max | Credit: Alexis Hunley/HBO Max

Bentley, 24, is CEO of Los Angeles–based streetwear brand Hypland®, one of the fastest-growing streetwear brands owned and operated by a Black man. Now that the company he started as a teen has grown into a fully operational, multimillion-dollar corporation, Bentley hopes his success shows young people that it's possible to parlay their hobbies into a leadership role in the world of entrepreneurship.

P'Jae Compton

Sweet Life Artist manager P'Jae Compton from 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' on HBO Max | Credit: Alexis Hunley/HBO Max

As an entrepreneur from South Central Los Angeles, Compton, 27, primarily works in the music industry as an artist manager and co-owner of the new record label Lost Sound. Having also dipped his toes in fashion, modeling, and social media marketing, Compton was awarded as a Community Hero by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.

Tylynn Burns

Sweet Life Event planner Tylynn Burns from 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' on HBO Max | Credit: Alexis Hunley/HBO Max

Los Angeles native Burns, 26, is the founder and director of operations of the event series agency House Party Creative. By curating spaces for Black and Brown creatives, entrepreneurs, and influencers to connect, she fulfills her passion for uniting people and creating unique experiences for them. During Juneteenth 2021, Burns continued her company's philanthropic efforts by founding #RealBlackGiveback and Real Black Greatness.

Sweet Life The cast of HBO Max's 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles,' premiering Aug. 19 | Credit: Jessica Perez/HBO Max