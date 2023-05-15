The final showdown between Medusa and Macaw airs Wednesday night on Fox.

Watch The Masked Singer's Medusa bring the house down with My Chemical Romance cover on season 9 finale

It's all come down to this.

The Masked Singer is set to end its ninth season Wednesday night, and if this exclusive clip is any indication, finalists Medusa and Macaw are in for an epic battle.

In the clip, Medusa gives a high-octane performance of "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance. It's just the type of big-energy performance audiences have come to expect in a Masked Singer finale, but will it be enough to top the Macaw? Watch a snippet of her performance below.

Last week, after perhaps the hardest Battle Royale yet, California Roll was sent to the chopping block. The beat-boxing sushi was unmasked to reveal a cappella group Pentatonix, and Macaw and Medusa moved on to the finale.

The final two celebrity contestants will each perform two new songs in Wednesday's finale episode. Both will finally be revealed, but as always, only one will take home the Golden Mask trophy and be crowned winner of season 9. The show has already been renewed for season 10, set to debut this fall.

This season, contestants boasted a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 Gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Find out who will win it all, and play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke in the season finale episode of The Masked Singer airing Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

