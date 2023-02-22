Danielle Pinnock

UPN's lineup back in the day definitely made many Black people feel represented, including Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock. "Moesha was my girl!" exclaims Pinnock. "Seeing a teenager like Brandy that looked like me, that had box braids, and journaled in her diary, and boos fawning over her daily gave me life."

Sheryl Lee Ralph's character Dee Mitchell also had a major impact on the actress. "Anytime Sheryl would speak in Jamaican patois on the show, my family and I would cheer at that TV," remembers Pinnock. "Jamaicans barely had any representation in the media and if we did, we were drug-dealing psychics who bobsled. Those small choices Sheryl Lee Ralph made as an actor to include her Caribbean culture in her role made such a massive difference to me and my family." It also made Pinnock feel like she could be on TV one day too.