Watch Jeremy Renner share some bad news as Mayor of Kingstown

Taylor Sheridan is about to unveil his next joint for Paramount+ — and it trails another powerful family that seems to invite trouble.

The uber-producer behind Paramount Network's Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner as rancher John Dutton, has created Mayor of Kingstown for the ViacomCBS family.

The series stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, and Kyle Chandler as members of the McLusky clan, which Paramount+ describes as "power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." Renner, Chandler, and Taylor Handley play the McLusky brothers, with Renner portraying the titular mayor.

The logline continues, "While tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

Paramount+ ordered 10 episodes of the series, which is executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (Shooter), among others. The drama is part of Sheridan's overall deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS to create scripted and procedural series for both the Paramount Network and its streaming service. Sheridan is also behind 1883, a Yellowstone prequel that stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott.

The fourth season of Yellowstone bows Nov. 7 on Paramount. Mayor of Kingstown premieres Nov. 14 on Paramount+, followed by 1883 on Dec. 19 on the same platform.