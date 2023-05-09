The actress reflected on the series — and working alongside the late Leslie Jordan — in a poignant Instagram post on Monday.

Call Me Kat might be over, but Mayim Bialik is sharing how she thinks the future would've shaken out for all of its characters.

Days after Fox announced that the series had been canceled after three seasons, the actress and host shared an emotional sendoff to the series and her castmates on Instagram.

"It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday… We made a lot of people laugh during COVID in ways that at first seemed impossible," Bialik wrote. "But with this incredible cast — Cheyenne [Jackson], Swoosie [Kurtz], Julian [Gant] and Kyla [Pratt] — and, of course, with the late Leslie Jordan, all things that seemed impossible became possible."

The sitcom, which aired from January 2021 until May 2023, followed Kat (Bialik), a single woman who decides to quit her job as a university professor in order to open up her own cat café. As her business boomed under the watchful eye of her mother (Kurtz), Kat befriended head baker Phil (Jordan) and waitress-turned-business partner Randi (Pratt). Adding to the fun was Carter (Gant), Randi's boyfriend who ran the bar next door alongside bartender Max (Jackson), Kat's former flame from her college days.

In her post, Bialik also offered a glimpse into how she personally believes the show should've ended, as well as who should've ended up together.

"Decide the ending you want, but for me, here's where I think we all end up: Kat and Max live happily ever after, Randi and Carter get married and do the same, and Sheila is forever in everyone's life bringing joy and wisdom," she wrote. "And Phil lives on forever. Thank you for being a part of our journey."

In a statement on Friday, Fox announced that while it was "very proud" of Call Me Kat, "the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped." It added, "We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat."

News of the series' cancellation comes just three months after Jordan died at 67 after suffering a "sudden cardiac dysfunction" while operating a vehicle in October. While speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, Bialik revealed that the cast and crew all learned of Jordan's death together on set.

"It's been hard," she said at the time. "We're grateful to have gotten the opportunity to work with him the way we did and in the time of his life that we got to work with him."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content: