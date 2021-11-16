Mayim Bialik will reunite with her Blossom costars in the Call Me Kat season 2 premiere

Whoa! It's time for a Blossom reunion.

Mayim Bialik will be back on screen with her costars from the beloved '90s sitcom in the season 2 premiere of Fox's Call Me Kat.

The latter series stars Bialik as Kat, a 39-year-old single woman who owns a cat cafe in Louisville, Ky. She's determined to prove that single women can live happy, fulfilling lives. In the Jan. 9 season 2 opener, Blossom stars Joey Lawrence, Jenna Von Oy, and Michael Stoyanov will appear as versions of themselves, making a stop in Louisville for a celebrity golf tournament and swinging by Kat's cafe.

Blossom starred Bialik in her breakout role as Blossom Russo, a teenager living with her dad and two older brothers, played by Lawrence and Stoyanov. Von Oy also played a key role as Six Lemeure, Blossom's best friend. The show premiered in 1991 and ran for five seasons.

Bialik celebrated the news Monday on Twitter, writing, "Whoa. This is some big fun news...a Blossom cast reunion is coming! Are you as excited as I am?"

A promo for the premiere (above) gives a glimpse of the tongue-in-cheek reunion as Kat calls over delivery man Oscar (Christopher Rivas) to meet the stars of her favorite show growing up. Wink-wink, nudge-nudge.

"Oscar, come meet the stars of my favorite TV show when I was growing up," Kat says. "This is Joey and Jenna and…"

"Michael!" Stoyanov says, to which Kat replies, "Right."

Kat also grabs a photo with the trio, which Stoyanov quips he'll be "cropped right out of."

