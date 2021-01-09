Mayim Bialik points out a Blossom detail proving her iconic character was ahead of her time

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Blossom and its eponymous heroine were unknowingly ahead of their time.

On the latest episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, star Mayim Bialik reminisces to host Lola Ogunnaike about her time on the NBC coming-of-age series, which ran for five seasons in the '90s.

Speaking about one of the show's first episodes, in which Blossom (Bialik) goes to buy tampons and is helped by a store clerk named Mitchell (guest star Giovanni Ribisi), the actress points out that her character was carrying a canvas shopping bag. "We wanted her to be an environmentalist," Bialik recalls. "At the time, it was 1989, 1990 when we started this, and people were like, 'A canvas shopping bag — that's crazy!' And now look at where we are."

She continues, "It's so funny. I'm not saying it's because of Blossom, I'm saying that was how we wanted that character to be so forward-thinking. So people finally caught up to Blossom."

Bialik, who would go on to star in another famous sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, says she still keeps in contact with Blossom creator Don Reo. "I call him my third parent," she says. "He really raised me and we're still in touch, and I still consider him my weird best friend."