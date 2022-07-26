Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to split Jeopardy! hosting duties

I'll take two hosts for $1000.

Jeopardy! has settled their hosting question by simply not choosing. Instead, both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue splitting the hosting duties in the on-going quest to find a successor to the late Alex Trebek.

EW has learned that no deals have been signed yet, but the intention is to have the two hosts continue to share hosting responsibilities. According to Variety, Bialik will continue hosting primetime editions of the show and a new version of Celebrity Jeopardy! in the works, but multiple hosts are required to staff planned expansions for the long-running game-show. Additionally, Bialik has a full schedule, also starring on a second season of Fox's Call Me Kat.

Ken Jennings hosting jeopardy Credit: courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc; JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP - "Jeopardy! National College Championship," hosted by Mayim Bialik, debuts TUESDAY, FEB. 8 on ABC. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, "Jeopardy! National College Championship" is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition. (Casey Durkin/ABC via Getty Images) MAYIM BIALIK Credit: Jeopardy Productions; Casey Durkin/ABC/Getty

"With all of our plans for Jeopardy! — which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions — we're going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward," executive producer Michael Davies told Variety back in June.

The journey to find a replacement for Trebek, who died in 2020, has been a fraught one. Initially, Jeopardy! settled on a rotating cycle of hosts, including Bialik and Jennings, as well as fan-favorite LeVar Burton and football player Aaron Rodgers.

They announced plans for executive producer Mike Richard to take over as a full-time host, but then they backtracked on that decision after a public outcry arose at controversial remarks Richard had made previously.

But there's no question that the franchise is still alive and well, still going strong since its 1964 debut.

