"But I was absolutely fascinated by her writing style and her ability to pull you in as an audience into the character development," Hamlin told EW at NYCC.

Getting through a long book can be such a witch.

When the cast of the upcoming AMC series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches stopped by the EW studio at New York Comic Con on Thursday, star Harry Hamlin admitted that he couldn't quite get through The Witching Hour (1990), the first book of the Anne Rice trilogy on which the show is based

"Upon listening to nine of the 56 hours — [I] couldn't get through the whole thing — I was absolutely fascinated by her writing style and her ability to pull you in as an audience into the character development," explained Hamlin.

The upcoming TV series offers a modern take on the books, starring Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Mayfair, a member of a clan of witches with centuries worth of messy family drama. Hamlin plays Cortland Mayfair, the family's patriarch, whom he describes as "the life of the party and the glue that holds all the wonderfully powerful women together." Tongayi Chirisa plays Ciprien Grieve, a combination of two characters from the books (Aaron and Michael) who serves as a love interest to Rowan. Boardwalk Empire's Jack Huston rounds out the leads as Lasher, a spirit who's haunted the Mayfairs for generations.

Daddario said that she's always wanted to play a witch, joking that she has the "complexion for it." "It's this fascinating character and I think there's so much to her and so many layers," adds Daddario. "We got to do insane, fun, off-the-wall things."

Intending to create an "Anne Rice Universe," AMC purchased the rights to 18 of Rice's most famous works in 2020, including The Vampire Chronicles, which serves as the source material for the Interview With a Vampire series, airing on AMC on Sundays. Mayfair Witches will stream exclusively on AMC+ on Jan. 5, 2023.

Watch EW's full video interview with the cast of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches above, and see the first trailer below.

