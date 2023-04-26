Mayans M.C. final season trailer: 'We are in a war we have to win'

There will be blood. Oh yes, there will be blood.

In the final season of Mayans M.C., it's do-or-die time for the club — emphasis on die.

The first trailer for the fifth and final season of FX's hit drama pits club president EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and the Mayans against the Sons of Anarchy San Bernardino chapter, fronted by the unhinged "King of Meth Mountain" himself, Isaac Packer (JR Bourne). And carnage is inevitable. "We are in a war we have to win," EZ tells his men. "But there's no way to defeat the Sons without bloodshed." Watch the full trailer above.

It's been almost a year since the season 4 finale, so here's a quick refresher: EZ stunned the club (and viewers) by activating the "kill switch" in the Mayans' charter and installing himself as president over Marcus (Emilio Rivera). His first order of business: Make a deal with cartel queen Soledad (Selene Luna) to have the club move her massive stash of heroin. The coup drove a deeper wedge between EZ and his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), who's heartbroken to realize that he no longer recognizes the hermano he used to call "Boy Scout."

JD Pardo in 'Mayans M.C' JD Pardo in 'Mayans M.C' | Credit: FX

The season ended with a mysterious hooded figure setting fire to the warehouse housing Soledad's drugs, which will no doubt put a kink in EZ's plans for the club. As Mayans co-creator and showrunner Elgin James told EW last year, "I don't know if that's Angel [setting the fire], I don't know if that's Isaac, I don't know who that is — but there's someone who's burning all that down, and nothing on our show will ever be the same."

That's clear from the trailer, which includes shots of the Mayans carrying one of their own in a coffin, EZ doing a stint in prison, and cartel leader Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) pressuring Angel to get his brother under control. "This season, the Reyes brothers' relationship will be put to the test as EZ continues his quest to put the Mayans MC on top," Pardo tells EW via email.

There's one key character we don't see in the trailer: Sally, EZ's sweet rescue pit bull. Fear not, Mayans fans; Pardo assures us that his canine co-star will be a part of the show's final season. "Sally is the most important character on Mayans M.C.," he writes. "She will continue to be EZ's greatest love interest this season!"

The final season of Mayans M.C. premieres Wednesday, May 24 at 10 p.m. ET on FX (streaming next day on Hulu).

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: