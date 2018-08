Mayans MC: See all the stars at the premiere

Cardenas (American Crime) plays Angel Reyes, a full-patch member of the Mayans who brings his brother EZ into the MC. “When I first saw myself in the kutte, it was a surreal moment,” Cardenas tells EW of this biker vest. “You feel this cool transformational period happen. Right away you lock into this, ‘Holy s—, this is real.’ There’s a sense of pride when you put it on.”