Mayans M.C. ending after season 5

Mayans M.C. is ending after season 5.

The Sons of Anarchy spin-off was previously renewed for a fifth season during the show's Comic-Con panel in July, and FX boss John Landgraf announced on Thursday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour that it will now be the final season. A premiere date has not yet been set.

“MAYANS M.C.” -- Season 4 -- Pictured (L-R): JD Pardo as EZ Reyes. Credit: Estevan Oriol/FX

Mayans M.C. is set in the same universe as Sons of Anarchy but centers on the Santo Padre charter of the titular motorcycle club. JD Pardo stars as Mayans M.C. member EZ Reyes, along with Clayton Cardenas, who plays his brother Angel, and Edward James Olmos, who plays their father Felipe. Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas also star. The spin-off is co-created and co-executive produced by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

Showrunner James previously told EW, "Next season is going to be complicated for everyone." The season 4 finale ended with brothers EZ and Angel at a crossroads and the future of the Mayans M.C. going up in flames — literally, as a hooded figure set fire to the warehouse full of heroin that EZ had just staked the club's entire success on.

"What's happening is, the show will never, ever be the same," James said. "The brothers will never be the same. I don't know if that's Angel [setting the fire], I don't know if that's Isaac, I don't know who that is — but there's someone who's burning all that down, and nothing on our show will ever be the same ... Kurt and I did start to lay this stuff in from the beginning. Like, 'Oh, this is the way [EZ] was always going to end. This was his fate from the start.'"

