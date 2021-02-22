Everything to remember from Mayans M.C. before its season 3 premiere

Mayans M.C. type TV Show network FX genre Crime

The return of FX's Mayans M.C. after more than a year hiatus is nearly upon us, so it's the perfect time to revisit the events leading to the season 3 premiere on March 16.

After two seasons of searching for answers, EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) finally decided what path to take and it led to becoming a full-patched member of the M.C. This isn't the future his father, Felipe Reyes (Edward James Olmos), nor his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas), wanted for the former Ivy League student. Alas, he couldn't resist the call of the brotherhood.

What cemented this decision was the murder of Dita Galindo (Ada Maris), mother of EZ's nemesis Miguel (Danny Pino), leader of the Galindo Cartel. EZ choked her to death in the finale, with her permission and encouragement in a symbolic gesture after Dita confessed to being behind EZ and Angel's mother's murder.

One life in exchange for another.

Image zoom Credit: Prashant Gupta/FX

Is blood thicker than water?

But that also leads to rampant speculation as to how Miguel will avenge his mother, because why would he just let that ride? Marcus "El Padrino" Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) noticed the tire marks left behind at the scene of the crime, making Dita's attempt at faking suicide an impossibility. Where do Alvarez's loyalties lie now that he's part of Galindo's crew and no longer with the Mayans?

In the first official trailer for season 3 released on Monday (below), there's a lot of talk from EZ in regards to dethroning a king. Let's keep in mind that Miguel still doesn't know his mother had an affair with Felipe who has been revealed as his biological father, making both EZ and Angel his half brothers. Can't we all just get along and start anew? Nah. That's just not how things work in the Sutterverse.

One thing is for sure though, Alvarez isn't happy with his cousin Bishop (Michael Irby), who is the president of the Mayans M.C., in the trailer. Where's the beef?

Love hurts

On a lighter note, EZ's interest was previously piqued by Gaby (Sulem Calderon), a friend of Coco's (Richard Cabral) daughter Leti (Emily Tosta), and things continue to heat up (literally). Gaby appears briefly in the new clip, providing comfort for an injured EZ before stoking the flames in front of a bonfire. She reappears in a brief scene where she's visually upset with tears in her eyes inside a hospital waiting room.

Emily (Sarah Bolger) also appears in very small flickers in the trailer, teasing she and Miguel may have put the past behind them. But that's something fans will have to see to believe because she caused a lot of damage last season. Not only did Emily ally with her ex-boyfriend EZ against Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon), but she also went behind Miguel's back causing a ton of trouble for herself. The Galindos may look steamy together in the trailer but that doesn't really mean much in this world.

On the Coco front, he looks like he finally has use of both of his eyes again though it's uncertain whether his vision was fully restored after he was attacked by the Vatos Malditos. His state of mind is what will worry fans the most after viewing the trailer. The former addict seems to be back on drugs and that won't lead anywhere good. A voiceover warns, "This isn't going to end well for you, brother." Coco replies, "I ain't your brother."

Montez is still alive?

In the final moments of the season 2 finale, a SAMCRO member appears to be deceased. It was not revealed then who the body belonged to but fan theories lead to Montez (Jacob Vargas) as the possible victim. But he's back in the new trailer, so either that was him and he survived or there's another SAMCRO brother six feet under.

Series co-creator Elgin James teased earlier this month to EW, "Ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert."

Unless Montez appears in season 3 in some sort of flashback, he's not the dead body buried away.

Not much is teased in the trailer as to what's ahead for Angel and his love Adelita (Carla Baratta), who welcomed their son in the finale while she was under Potter's custody. Poor Angel is coping with the knowledge that Potter has two very important people in his custody, shortly after he and his brother double-crossed him. Adelita appears in the preview for a split second screaming into the void clearly troubled.

EZ says at one point, "God, help us all."

Image zoom Credit: Prashant Gupta/FX

From dust to dust

This leads to the final reminder from last season, Taza (Raoul Trujillo), a former member of the Vatos Malditos, secretly killed his M.C. brother Riz (Antonio Jaramillo), but why?

Cardenas told EW in the season 2 finale post mortem, "I think his old club has some dirt on him and he was willing to sacrifice his own blood, literally, so that information doesn't get out."

Much to Taza's chagrin, the slaying of his former club didn't go as planned when El Palo (Gregory Cruz) avoided slaughter on that fateful night. The trailer flashes an image of Taza looking downtrodden as a gavel is slammed down. The reaper is sure to be salivating and Taza is ripe for the picking.

James, who's taking his seat at the head of the table this season after Kurt Sutter's departure, promises to really dive into these characters outside of the M.C.

"This is a season about reckoning," he teased. "This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories."

Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream via Hulu.

Related content: