Mayans M.C. showrunner Elgin James teases season 3 'reckoning' coming this spring

Mayans M.C. type TV Show network FX genre Crime

There's a reckoning ahead on Mayans M.C., and fans won't have long to wait for season 3.

The M.C. will be suited and booted and ready to ride again on Tuesday, March 16 on FX, and series executive producer and showrunner Elgin James tells EW exclusively what's ahead.

In the season 2 finale, EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) decided on his future as his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) saw his ripped away. After Dita Galindo's (Ada Maris) murder, there's no turning back for EZ and there certainly will be hell to pay.

"Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos," James teases. "EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita, finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest. Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep."

Image zoom Credit: FX

But the Alvarez family won't be the only ones having to make challenging choices in Santo Padre, a place where secrets don't remain hidden forever and the reaper is always on the prowl.

"Coco [Richard Cabral] spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him," James continues. "Alvarez [Emilio Rivera] will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo. And ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert. This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories."

Catch up with the first two seasons of Mayans M.C. available to stream in its entirety via Hulu.

Related content: