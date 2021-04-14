Mayans M.C. star JD Pardo says EZ will choose between Gaby and the club or it's 'going to get him killed'

Mayans M.C. type TV Show network FX genre Crime

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Tuesday's episode of FX's Mayans M.C.

Picking back up with FX's Mayans M.C. this week was nerve-wracking after newly patched brother EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) was shot in season 3's fifth episode. Fortunately, we learn quickly that he survived his injuries thanks to the aid of his love interest, Gaby (Sulem Calderon). But this is only the beginning of something much bigger than both of them.

"In meeting Gaby and living in this fantasy of love that he's so obsessed with, which really comes from his mother, he wants that for himself," Pardo tells EW. "But in doing that, he took his eyes off the danger that comes from being a Mayan. Now he's getting to this place where he's dealing with that awareness and it's making him think about what his life is now. In this episode, we see the conflict he has between being a fully patched brother and trying to run away from who he truly is. He can either embrace it or he can run from it, but staying in the middle is going to get him killed."

MAYANS M.C. Credit: Prashant Gupta/FX

EZ's fantasy is ruined by episode's end when he receives a text from his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) alerting him that the M.C. are going to war. Pardo confirms that this forces EZ to choose between his duties to his brothers and his blossoming romance with Gaby.

"That choice is something he's faced with in this moment and he'll continue going nowhere until he does," he shares. "It's going to be tough. When Bishop [Michael Irby] tells EZ to leave while they figure out what happened in the wake of the shooting and to take Gaby, he's living in this fantasy of what love is and what life could be with her. But when he gets that text saying we're going to war, that's reality."

He continues, "[Series co-creator] Elgin [James] and I talk about this all the time. Choosing that lifestyle and accepting who he really is is really scary for EZ. From the beginning, it's not how he planned his life. What he's slowly discovering is that there's destiny, and he's going to have to accept that destiny. When he does, there's going to be so much power coming his way because all the barriers and limitations are completely gone."

While the M.C. now knows who was behind EZ's shooting, the question remains: Why are Miguel Galindo's (Danny Pino) goons protecting them?

"I don't know. I think this sounds like a trick question," Pardo says with a snicker. "All I know is that Galindo better stay on his own side. I don't think he wants any part of what's going on with EZ because he's just getting stronger. Look, there are going to be consequences because they're going to find out. That's the crazy thing about this world, you think you're doing things and nobody talks. What EZ has found is that people find things out and they retaliate. Coming from prison, EZ is going to have to answer to that because that's his reputation on the line and they'll just keep coming after him. He's gotta let everyone know that you can't come at him like this and just walk away."

MAYANS M.C. Credit: Prashant Gupta/FX

Speaking of M.C. president Bishop, he's going through his own personal dilemmas and making questionable choices for the club that put everyone's life on the line. Where do they go from here?

"The club is in a bit of a panic right now because we're trying out this plan to make Bishop the one king. This means we have to take out the other kings, which will bring about civil war within the Mayans," he says. "It's almost like a race against time. Who's going to get there first? We know that we're vulnerable, and this is about survival. Unfortunately, everyone is going through something right now, and everybody is in conflict. Bishop is struggling to lead the club, and we're all struggling to make the right decisions because we have so much chaos and distractions in our lives. We have to pull it all together because our survival depends on it."

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on FX.

