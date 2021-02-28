Maya Rudolph to return as Saturday Night Live host following show's hiatus

Saturday Night Live Close Streaming Options

Maya Rudolph is set to return to Saturday Night Live hosting duties after the show returns from a brief hiatus on March 27.

This is Rudolph's second time serving as master of ceremonies for the NBC variety series since departing from the cast in 2007. The first took place in 2012. Rapper Jack Harlow will serve as the musical guest.

SNL has mostly strayed from politically heavy episodes since President Joe Biden took over the White House, though that streak may come to an end. One of Rudolph's most beloved impressions is of now Vice President Kamala Harris.

"A huge element of working at SNL is the political portion of it," Rudolph shared during a March cover story interview with EW. "But it's rare to be involved in a presidential campaign... I think knowing that there was a candidate that I resembled so much was so cool in and of itself. And then the icing on the cake is just simply getting to do it on the show, a place that I feel so at home in, and that I love. But also it's just the charge of this time and being able to have any sort of voice in the story. I also just felt really lucky that we figured out a way to have fun with her early on and make her a joyful character."

Rudolph was being interviewed by EW when the news broke in November that Biden had chosen Harris as his running mate. Her initial reaction, "Oh s—!"

"I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn't really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there's anyone that can work it out I'm sure [series creator] Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there," she joked.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: