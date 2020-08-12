Watch Maya Rudolph's SNL appearances as 'America's cool aunt' Kamala Harris

Catch up on Maya Rudolph's appearances on Saturday Night Live playing Senator – and now, Joe Biden's pick for vice president – Kamala Harris.

The Bridesmaids actress made her debut as Harris on Sept. 28, 2019, during SNL's spoof of a Democratic primary debate on its 45th season premiere. Harris played the senator as "America's cool aunt," cocktail in hand, and a "smooth-talking lady lawyer."

Harris saw the sketch and tweeted – using a turn of phrase referencing her infamous attack on Biden – “That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me.” Rudolph enthusiastically replied, “YES SHE WAS SENATOR HARRIS!!!" and “YESSSSSSSSSSENATOR!!!

Rudolph, who was on the SNL cast from 2000-2007, made at least two more appearances on the show during debate spoofs, including a debate that Harris wasn't actually in as she dropped out of the primary early December. On SNL's Dec. 21st episode, Rudolph showed up in the audience to remind primary voters, "You could’ve had a bad bitch."

On Tuesday, Biden announced his running mate and EW happened to be interviewing Rudolph via Zoom at the same time and we informed the actress of the news. "Oh s--t," Rudolph replied. "That's spicy ... I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn't really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there's anyone that can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there." Watch Rudolph's reaction here.