Maya Rudolph continues SNL note-writing tradition, tells Daniel Kaluuya to 'kick some ass'

Saturday Night Live Streaming Options

"Go get 'em, Daniel!" the SNL alum penned on a blue sticky adhered to the dressing room mirror. "Have fun, breathe, and kick some ass! Love, Maya Rudolph."

Kaluuya made his SNL hosting debut on Saturday night following Rudolph's appearance a week prior.

Carey Mulligan is set to take the famous 30 Rock stage for the first time on April 10 with musical guest Kid Cudi. No word yet as to whether or not the Judas and the Black Messiah star scribbled something on a stickie for Mulligan.

Maya Rudolph, Daniel Kaluuya Image zoom Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images (2)

Although Levy was believed to be the originator of the motivational note trend, he recently explained that Woody Harrelson's message to Phoebe Waller-Bridge the year prior inspired him to leave Regina King a stickie in February.

"I asked if I could leave a note for Regina because the process is such a strange experience," the Schitt's Creek star told Today. "Strange, wonderful, and intimidating experience that like, a little note from the person that had just done it felt like such a sweet vote of confidence."

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Streaming Options

Related content: