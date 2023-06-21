"I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence."

Maya Hawke has 'mixed' feelings about her Stranger Things character getting a girlfriend in final season

Maya Hawke knows that the most important Stranger Things ship is friendship.

The actress revealed that she feels conflicted over whether or not her character Robin should get a girlfriend in the Netflix series' fifth and final season because she doesn't want the relationship to take time away from her friendship with pal Steve (Joe Keery).

"I don't know, I feel mixed about it," Hawke told Yahoo Entertainment. "It's both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence."

She went on to describe the friendship between Robin and Steve — which was forged while scooping ice cream and breaking Russian codes together in season 3 — as "so special."

"Friendships have been carrying me through my life," Hawke continued. "I think they're really important and they deserve their airtime."

When they weren't fighting demobats or tracking down the villainous Vecna, Robin and Steve spent a portion of season 4 debating over whether or not Robin's crush Vickie (Amybeth McNulty) reciprocated her feelings. In the season finale, Vickie revealed to Robin that she had recently broken up with her boyfriend, paving the way for a potential relationship between the pair next season.

Maya Hawke and Joe Keery as Robin Buckley and Steve Harrington in 'Stranger Things' Maya Hawke and Joe Keery as Robin Buckley and Steve Harrington in 'Stranger Things' | Credit: Netflix

Hawke also has some other, much more tragic ideas for Robin's arc in the fifth season too, which was recently put on hold amid the ongoing writers' strike. She previously told Rolling Stone that she'd be down for Robin to die while saving the world too.

"I would love to die and get my hero's moment," she said at the time. "I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would."

