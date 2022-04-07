Say hello to the new Mrs. Smith.

From teenage outcast to skilled assassin: Pen15 co-creator and star Maya Erskine will replace Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Donald Glover's upcoming Mr. and Mrs. Smith series.

Glover shared the news in the most Donald Glover way: during a meta interview with himself for Interview Magazine, confirming previous reports that Waller-Bridge amicably exited the role due to creative differences.

"I still like her. I assume she still likes me," Glover responded to himself, when asked if he and the Fleabag creator remained friends. He added of Erskine, "She's dope. It's exciting. I really love the show."

Maya Erskine; Donald Glover Maya Erskine replaces Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Donald Glover's 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' series | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Atlanta auteur is already in the process of writing the finale. Glover is a co-creator, executive producer, and star on the Amazon Studios series, which is based on the 2005 film of the same name that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as married assassins hired to kill each other.

Glover co-created the series with Atlanta writer Francesca Sloane, who will showrun and executive produce alongside Glover, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Jenny Robins. The series will debut sometime this year. EW has reached out to Amazon Studios for further casting and premiere comment.

Glover currently stars in season 3 of his Emmy-winning series Atlanta, which will bow after a fourth season. His other credits include Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Lion King, Community, and the upcoming series Star Wars: Lando. Erskine's credits include Wine Country, Big Mouth, Bob's Burgers, and the upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi.