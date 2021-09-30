Maya and the Three trailer teases Netflix event that has star Zoe Saldana 'bursting with pride'

Netflix's newest fantasy epic happens to be an animated event that offers a rich mix of mythology from different parts of Latinidad.

Below, watch the exclusive trailer for Maya and the Three, a new nine-part series set in a fantastical world ruled by four kingdoms. The show, from The Book of Life filmmaker Jorge R. Gutiérrez, centers on warrior princess Maya (voiced by Zoe Saldana) as she prepares for her 15th birthday and coronation. Plans go awry, though, when some godly underworld party crashers tell her that her family's secret past has come back to haunt them, and now her life is forfeit to the God of War.

If she refuses, the whole world will face the gods' vengeance, so the rebellious teen embarks on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy foretelling that three warriors will assist Maya in defeating the gods and saving humanity.

"I can only speak to the impact it had on me as a first-generation Latina in America," Saldana tells EW about why she wanted to voice the princess. "As someone feeling the need for representation; as the mother of three beautiful boys who, already, at the tender ages of 6-and-a-half and 4-and-a-half, are acknowledging that there aren't enough portrayals of children who look like them. Maya and the Three is a big step in the right direction. It's beautiful."

She adds, "I love the example that Maya is going to bring not just to young Latinx girls, but young girls from all walks of life. And knowing that this show is on Netflix, a platform with a huge global reach, is really inspiring. My heart is bursting with pride and happiness, and a sense of feeling seen."

Maya and the Three hits Netflix on Oct. 22. Watch the full trailer above.

MAYA AND THE THREE Zoe Saldana voices the titular warrior princess in Netflix's 'Maya and the Three.' | Credit: NETFLIX

MAYA AND THE THREE 'Maya and the Three' takes place in a fantastical world inspired by Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology, plus modern Caribbean culture. | Credit: NETFLIX