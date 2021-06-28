Max Rosenthal, father of Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal, dies at 95

The Rosenthal patriarch also had a recurring role on the CBS sitcom and appeared on his son's Netflix series, Somebody Feed Phil.

Max Rosenthal, the father of Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal and a recurring actor on the series, has died. He was 95.

Phil Rosenthal confirmed his father's death on social media Sunday, tweeting "Max Rosenthal 1926-2021 We love you, Dad." He also shared a post on Instagram that showed multiple photos of his father throughout his life, including a few capturing Rosenthal with his late wife Helen, who died in 2019.

"Max Rosenthal passed away last night. As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful that he was our dad, our grandpa, our friend, our favorite and funniest TV star, and the role model for how to live 95 years while being sweet, gentle, kind, compassionate and really really funny," Phil wrote. "Will have more to say, later. Lost the biggest influence in my life. I know you loved him too and I'm sad for all of us today. I love you Dad. You live on forever in us, your family, and the friends you've made around the world."

A Holocaust survivor who escaped Germany in 1938, Rosenthal was active in his son's creative work with a recurring role on CBS' Everybody Loves Raymond from 1996 to 2005, appearing on the PBS series I'll Have What Phil's Having, and the Netflix show Somebody Feed Phil. According to Variety, he and his wife were inspirations for Ray Barone's television parents Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts.

No details about Rosenthal's death have been disclosed.