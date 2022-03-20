Maury to end this year after 30 seasons

Maury is about to be no more-y.

Maury Povich's long-running daytime talk show will stop production this year, EW has confirmed, after 30 seasons on the air and more than 3,600 episodes produced. Representatives for distributor NBCUniversal confirmed that new episodes will air through September.

Reruns of Maury will continue to air in syndication after production on the show ends.

THE MAURY POVICH SHOW, Maury Povich, 1991-, Credit: Everett Collection

The series, which EW's Kristen Baldwin once dubbed "the lone survivor of the silly-shock genre," premiered in 1991 under the title The Maury Povich Show; it would be retitled simply Maury in 1998. Like other daytime talk shows of its ilk, such as Jerry Springer, Maury featured ordinary people as guests, rather than celebrities, and dealt with hot-button and often sensationalistic issues ranging from domestic violence to unusual illnesses and phobias. Its trademark segment, "Who's the Father," would use a DNA test to determine "the correct baby daddy" in cases of disputed paternity.

The show consistently ranked high in daytime ratings throughout its run, with an average of 1.7 million daily viewers in 2020, according to NBCUniversal.

"[Maury episodes] touch so many classic themes, whether it's love, distrust, conflict, drama," Povich told the Chicago Tribune in 2012. "And the paternity shows in particular, you've got he-said, she-said, is-he-the-father, isn't-he. While soap operas play those themes out over six months, we play them out over 12 minutes."