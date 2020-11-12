Friends reunion special will film in March, Matthew Perry says

Friends type TV Show network NBC genre Sitcom Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Your Friends are hoping to be there for you early next year.

Friends star Matthew Perry announced that HBO Max's highly-anticipated reunion special is being rescheduled to tape in March 2021, over a year after the reunion was first announced. HBO Max tells EW that plans are still being finalized, but early next year is indeed being targeted for filming.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," Perry wrote in a tweet Thursday. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

The unscripted reunion special will bring the NBC sitcom's six main cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Perry, and David Schwimmer — back together on screen for the first time. Originally planned to debut on HBO Max on the streaming service's May launch date, the special has faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, filming for the special was postponed indefinitely amid a surge in coronavirus cases nationwide.

"The truth is, we'll do it when we all determine it's safe to do so," Schwimmer told EW in July. "There's no question we want to do it and it's going to happen. It's just really a question of when will be the safest time to do it."

The cast plans to reunite on the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros. studio lot, along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and reminisce about working on the series — which should lead to an interesting conversation, if Kudrow is to be believed.

“I haven’t seen some of the later episodes, to be honest,” the actress told EW in May. “And then I don’t rewatch them. So it’s really fun to talk about things. Someone remembers it one way and someone remembers something else about it altogether....Jennifer remembers everything and LeBlanc remembers everything. And I remember nothing.”

No release date for the reunion special has yet been announced. In the meantime, Friends' full run is available to stream on HBO Max.

